AFC Champions League: Cerezo Osaka beats Guangzhou FC 2-0

Buriram (Thailand), June 24 (IANS) Japan’s Cerezo Osaka eased past two-time champions Guangzhou FC here on Thursday to make a strong start in Group J of the AFC Champions League.

Hiroaki Okuno headed Riki Harakawa’s corner home in the 15th minute to gift Osaka an early lead. Again it was a corner from Harakawa that unlocked the Guangzhou defence in the 69th minute, with Tiago’s powerful effort tipped onto the underside of the crossbar by the keeper before bouncing narrowly over the line. Reports Xinhua.

Guangzhou sent their second team to Thailand. The average age of the squad was 20 years.

–IANS

qma/