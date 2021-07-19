AFC Cup Group D matches to be held in Maldives

Adv.

Kuala Lumpur, July 19 (IANS) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Monday confirmed that the AFC Cup 2021 Playoff and Group Stage (South) matches will be held in the Maldives.

India’s Bengaluru FC, the 2016 AFC Cup runners-up, will take on Maldives’ Club Eagles on August 15 in the playoff match, with the winners joining India’s ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Maziya Sports & Recreation from Maldives, and 2020/21 Bangladesh Federation Cup winners Bashundhara Kings in Group D.

The AFC Cup (South) Group D matches will be held across three match days on August 18, 21 and 24, with the eventual group leaders advancing to the single-leg Inter Zone Semi-final.

