ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Afghan skipper breaks Dhoni's record of most T20I wins

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Abu Dhabi, March 20 (IANS) Afghanistan’s Asghar Afghan broke MS Dhoni’s record of most T20 International wins as captain after his team registered a 47-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third and final game of the three-match series.

The win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium helped Afghanistan seal the series 3-0.

Afghanistan’s innings was built on a 35-ball unbeaten 72 by Najibullah Zadran. They ended up making 183/7. Opener Usman Ghani contributed a 31-ball 39.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Zimbabwe’s innings folded for 136/5 in 20 overs. Sikandar Raza top-scored with an unbeaten 41 off 29 balls but the writing was on the wall by the end of the eleventh over when the Africans were reduced to 58 for 5.

“Very important to win the series for our morale. We did miss some regular players due to the current restrictions. The players who got the opportunity did well. The number of wins in T20Is is because of the team work,” said skipper Asghar after going past Dhoni’s mark of 41 wins. He made 24 off 12 deliveries.

“Looking at the Test series, it was a fantastic effort. Of course disappointing to not win. In the T20Is we were always behind the eight ball. Our bowling wasn’t good, conceding many runs at the end overs doesn’t help. But there are positives to take out of this tour,” said Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zadran was named man of the match for his 72 not out while Karim Janat was declared player of the series. Janat made 79 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 131.67 and picked five wickets at an average of 15.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 183/7 in 20 overs (N Zadran 72 not out, U Ghani 39, A Afghan 24, R Ngarava 2/35) beat Zimbabwe 136/5 in 20 overs (S Raza 41 not out, T Musakanda 30, K Janat 2/34)

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

kh/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIndian women's football team to play Uzbekistan, Belarus
Next articleSindhu loses in All England Open semis (Ld)
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Harmanpreet ruled out of 1st T20I vs SA (Preview, Lead)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 19 (IANS) India women, who are looking to avenge their ODI series loss to South Africa women in the three-match T20...
Read more
Sports

Afghans seal T20 series with 45-run win over Zimbabwe

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Abu Dhabi, March 19 (IANS) Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe by 45 runs in the second T20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead...
Read more
Sports

India women look to avenge ODI defeat against SA (Preview)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 19 (IANS) India women will look to avenge their ODI series loss to South Africa women when they take on their...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Junior women hockey: Amritsar's Khalsa Academy score big win

Sindhu loses in All England Open semis (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Birmingham, March 20 (IANS) Reigning world champion P.V. Sindhu crashed out of the All England Open semi-finals, losing to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in...

Afghan skipper breaks Dhoni's record of most T20I wins

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Abu Dhabi, March 20 (IANS) Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan broke MS Dhoni's record of most T20 International wins as captain after his team registered...

Indian women's football team to play Uzbekistan, Belarus

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The Indian senior women's national team is set to travel to Uzbekistan to play two friendly matches against...

Paul strike earns Sudeva 3 points vs Indian Arrows

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kolkata, March 20 (IANS) Sudeva Delhi beat the Indian Arrows to move up to 18 points in their debut I-League season at the...

5th T20: Kohli, Rohit propel India to 224/2 vs Eng

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 20 (IANS) Captain Virat Kohli, playing as an opener, hammered 80 not out off 52 balls (7x4s, 2x6s) and Rohit Sharma...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates