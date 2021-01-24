AFI announces certification course district technical officials

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced the setting up of a certification course for more than 2,100 district technical officials. The AFI said that it aims to have 10,000 such district technical officials across the country in the next five years.

“Over the next fortnight, 2,164 candidates will undergo the district technical officials’ course. Split into many groups to ensure that there is no loss of quality in the instruction, they will be trained in the rules and regulations that govern all athletics competition before appearing for an examination on the final day of their course,” said the AFI in a statement.

AFI president Adille J. Sumariwalla said the course has its roots in National Inter-District Junior Athletics Meet (NIDJAM).

“We want all the 5000 athletes who participate in NIDJAM to have experienced competing in a well-conducted meet at the district level. We have imparted coach education at the grassroots level, and it was imperative that we also enhance the conduct of a meet,” he said.

“We want at least 30 qualified officials in each district so that their meets are conducted efficiently and effectively. It will ensure that even the district meets offer the athletes fair competition. Besides, this will also allow district associations to be self-reliant and not need to engage technical officials from other parts of a State.”

AFI also announced that it will soon take the coach education programme even deeper by offering a pre-Level 1 certification course for coaches. It will help in ensuring scientific training of the young, mindful of early specialisation and over-training.

