World Sports

AFI announces certification course district technical officials

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced the setting up of a certification course for more than 2,100 district technical officials. The AFI said that it aims to have 10,000 such district technical officials across the country in the next five years.

“Over the next fortnight, 2,164 candidates will undergo the district technical officials’ course. Split into many groups to ensure that there is no loss of quality in the instruction, they will be trained in the rules and regulations that govern all athletics competition before appearing for an examination on the final day of their course,” said the AFI in a statement.

AFI president Adille J. Sumariwalla said the course has its roots in National Inter-District Junior Athletics Meet (NIDJAM).

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want all the 5000 athletes who participate in NIDJAM to have experienced competing in a well-conducted meet at the district level. We have imparted coach education at the grassroots level, and it was imperative that we also enhance the conduct of a meet,” he said.

“We want at least 30 qualified officials in each district so that their meets are conducted efficiently and effectively. It will ensure that even the district meets offer the athletes fair competition. Besides, this will also allow district associations to be self-reliant and not need to engage technical officials from other parts of a State.”

AFI also announced that it will soon take the coach education programme even deeper by offering a pre-Level 1 certification course for coaches. It will help in ensuring scientific training of the young, mindful of early specialisation and over-training.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

rkm/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePietersen wants Sibley, Crawley to read Dravid's advice
Next articleMahindra to gift SUVs to Thakur, 5 debutant cricketers
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Pune Khelo India centre to focus on shooting, athletics, and cycling

IANS - 0
Pune, Jan 18 (IANS) The ninth Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE), opened at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex at Mhalunge-Balewadi here on...
Read more
News

B-Town sports drama in 2021: Not just about cricket

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) The Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, based on India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983, is being billed as one of...
Read more
Sports

Burkina Faso's Zango smashes world indoor triple jump record

IANS - 0
Paris, Jan 17 (IANS) Burkina Faso athlete Hugues Fabrice Zango produced the first standout athletics moment of 2021 by leaping to a new indoor...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cases of mutant Covid-19 strain linked to Australian Open

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 24 (IANS) A more contagious variant of Covid-19 first reported in the UK has been detected in three people associated with the...

Hope to inspire next generation of girls, say women football icons

India juniors beat Chile seniors 2-0 in women's hockey

UFC 257: Conor McGregor beaten by Dustin Poirier

SAI seeks report over flouting of Covid norms at wrestling nationals

'See you soon': Stokes heads to India ahead of Test series

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021