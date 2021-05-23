After Covid-19 scare, SL-Bangladesh ODI starts

Adv.

Dhaka, May 23 (IANS) After a lot of uncertainty on whether the opening One-day International (ODI) between Sir Lanka and Bangladesh would go ahead following ‘three Covid-positive’ tests in the visitors’ camp, the match finally started with the hosts winning the toss and electing to bat.

Bangladesh were 12 for one after 3.3 overs, with Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan batting on five runs apiece.

Two members of the Sri Lanka contingent, who had tested positive for the virus on Saturday night, returned negative tests barely 90 minutes before the toss on Sunday.

Adv.

The third member tested positive twice but it is learnt that he actually had Covid-19 a couple of months back. The team doctor described the positive tests as ‘normal’, according to espncricinfo.com.

Earlier on Sunday morning, there was speculation over whether the series would go ahead after three members of the contingent — two players and a staff — had ‘tested positive’ for Covid-19.

The medical professionals on the Sri Lanka side also reportedly expressed concerns over aspects of the bubble that had been set up for the touring party.

Adv.

However, news of the two false positives should now allow the series to go ahead as scheduled.

–IANS

akm/skp/