After Cummins, Lee contributes towards India's Covid fight

Sydney, April 27 (IANS) Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee has contributed one Bitcoin (worth about Rs 41 lakh) to Crypto Relief to help in India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player is the second Australian after pacer Pat Cummins to donate money to aid India’s response to the pandemic.

Cummins, the most expensive buy during the IPL 2020 player auction, donated US $50,000 to the PM Cares Fund for the purchase of oxygen and medical supplies for hospitals across India.

In a letter posted on his Twitter page, Lee wrote: “India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart. It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic.

“I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in mind, I’d like to donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India,” he added.

“Now is the time to be united and ensure we do as much as we can to help the ones in need. I’d also want to thank all the frontline workers who have been working round the clock during these tough times. I request people to take care, stay at home, wash your hands and head out only if absolutely necessary.”

Lee also commended Cummins for his gesture saying, “Well done Cummins for the initiative yesterday.”

