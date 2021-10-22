After IPL success, VPS Healthcare to manage bio bubbles for T20 WC

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Oct 22 (IANS) After a successful outing at IPL 2021, BCCI and Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have appointed UAE-based VPS Healthcare to continue providing medical services for the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

This is the third time VPS Healthcare has been entrusted with the responsibility of handling the medical side of a large-scale cricket tournament.

With over 2,200 people including 16 teams within the bio-secure environment this time, it is the biggest bio-bubble ever managed during any international cricket tournament held in the last two years. It constitutes players, supporting staff and their families, broadcast crew, BCCI and ICC officials, staff at the hotel and stadium, and selected medical personnel.

To avoid any breach of the bio-secure environment, the healthcare group has implemented stringent protocols. This time, the medical group has set up twelve bio-bubbles in nine hotels — seven in Dubai and five in Abu Dhabi. Distinct from the previous times, VPS will also use Rapid RT-PCR tests in case of emergencies, which will give the test results in 20-30 minutes.

“In contrast to the earlier times, all members within the bio-bubble are vaccinated. Despite that, all will undergo regular RT-PCR tests to uphold the safety measures. The testing protocol for the members in the bio-bubble has been set by the ICC,” said a release.

Throughout the tournament, VPS Healthcare anticipates conducting over 20,000 PCR tests. It can conduct 2,000 PCR tests each day, with a turnaround time of 6 hours for the results.

Apart from securing the bio-bubble, the company will provide holistic medical support for the T20 World Cup.

Experienced in offering 360-degree healthcare services for sporting events, it will provide a broad range of services, including emergency medical services, sports medicine support, musculoskeletal imaging, specialist teleconsultation, doctor-on-call, and ambulance/air ambulance support. This time, the group has also deployed doctors at hotels to cater to emergencies.

VPS Healthcare will also be managing the medical services at the stadiums and during practice sessions. With spectators allowed at the venue, the group has set up spectator clinics in the stadiums to cater to emergency cases.

Special arrangements have be’n made across VPS’ Burjeel hospitals in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah to secure treatment for players or other stakeholders. Anybody requiring the air ambulance facility will be taken to Burjeel’Medical City, VPS’ quaternary care facility at Mohammed Bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, the release added.

–IANS

avn/bsk