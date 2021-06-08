After Robinson, another England player in racism row

Adv.

London, June 8 (IANS) A day after England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended pace bowler Ollie Robinson for eight-year-old racist and sexist tweets, another current England player could find himself in trouble after an old, racist tweet of his was brought to light by media.

The name of the player has been withheld by wisden.com which exposed the tweet.

The player was 16 when he wrote, “your going out with an Asian. -_- <#asianthroughandthrough #hweolloo #chinky."

An ECB spokesperson said, “It has been brought to our attention that an England player has posted historic offensive material on their social media account. We are looking into it and will make a further comment in due course.”

On Monday, England coach Chris Silverwood said that the England team was looking to get better in their fight against discrimination.

“The big thing for us all is education. We are all striving to be better, none of us are perfect, and we all need to make sure we are learning all the time,” said Silverwood.

“We can make sure the world is a better place. Most importantly, we can work hard to ensure that this great game is inclusive for everybody and there is no form of discrimination whatsoever.”

The England team did a ‘Moment of Unity’ gesture ahead of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s last week after they were criticised for not taking the knee last year.

–IANS

