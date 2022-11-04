After scoring first ISL goal, the first person I called was coach Derrick, says FC Goa's Brison Fernandes

Fatorda (Goa), Nov 4 (IANS) FC Goa registered a morale-boosting 3-0 win against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-203 season with goals from Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui and Brison Fernandes.

Among them, it was Brison Fernandes’s strike at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday that stood out for the Goa faithful. This was the 21-year-old’s maiden ISL goal and it came in only his fifth match in the league.

Derrick Pereira, FC Goa’s Technical Director, has played a big role in Brison Fernandes’s development, overseeing his progress right from his time with the club’s youth sides and later with their Development and First teams.

“The first person that I called was Coach Derrick. He congratulated me on the goal and told me to continue working hard and chasing my dreams,” he said.

It was also under Derrick Pereira that Brison made his ISL debut, in the 2021-22 season when the former was their head coach.

Speaking to the official website of FC Goa after the game, he said, “I felt incredible (after scoring).”

“For the next five minutes, I felt like I was in a dream. It felt unreal. I have been working for this for so many years, and for it to finally come true was an amazing feeling. It wouldn’t have been possible had it not been for the help and support of many people. I thank God, my family, friends, all my coaches, and everyone who has supported me at FC Goa.”

Soon after the final whistle, he met his parents who were in the stands to witness their son’s memorable outing against the Men of Steel.

“They were also very happy to see me score (the goal) and help in the team’s win. My parents have supported me a lot throughout my journey so far, and I owe a great deal to them for all my achievements.

“As soon as we met after the game, they celebrated our team’s win with me. They also reminded me that my feet should be planted firmly on the ground and that I still have a long way to go — advice that I follow earnestly,” Brison said.

The nimble-footed midfielder also revealed that his phone has been flooding with messages and calls conveying congratulations and good wishes since Thursday night. “I’ve got a thousand calls and messages, and I’m slowly taking the time to respond to everyone. I’m floored by the support,” he said.

Brison was scouted by the Gaurs while he was playing in a local village tournament nearly six years ago. Soon afterward, FC Goa offered him a contract to join their youth set-up.

