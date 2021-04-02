After success in England ODIs, Dhawan joins DC camp (lead)

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Fresh from his success in the ODI series against England in India colours, Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan arrived at the team hotel in Mumbai on Thursday and went into a week-long quarantine ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

DC play their opening match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 10.

While Dhawan, who played a key role in India’s seven-run win against England in the series-deciding One-day International scoring 67, will be in quarantine, the other DC players such as Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav and leg-spinner Amit Mishra have been training at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) since March 30.

Sharma and Mishra are returning after their IPL 2020 season was cut short by injuries. Sharma also had to miss the series against Australia and recently proved his fitness ahead of the series against England. He also played his 100th Test during the series.

