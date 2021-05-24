Aguero close to Barcelona move, says Guardiola

Adv.

London, May 24 (IANS) Sergio Aguero is close to agreeing a deal to move to Barcelona, according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Aguero signed off at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday with a brace in the Premier League champions’ 5-0 thrashing of Everton.

The 32-year-old Argentinian will bring an end to a record-breaking decade at the club after Saturday’s Champions League final against Chelsea in Porto. City’s all-time top goalscorer had been heavily linked with a free transfer to Barcelona once his contract expires this summer and his boss Guardiola — a former manager of the La Liga giants — confirmed it was his likely destination, DPA reports.

“I’m pretty sure — maybe I reveal a secret — he is close to agreeing a deal for the club of my heart, for Barcelona,” Guardiola told BBC’s Match of the Day.

“He is going to be playing alongside the best player of all time, Lionel Messi. I’m pretty sure he is going to enjoy. And maybe Barcelona are stronger and stronger with him on the pitch,” Guardiola added.

