AHF to conduct online education workshops

By Glamsham Bureau
New March 20 (IANS) The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will conduct two online education workshops during March for a group of Hockey India umpires and technical officials.

Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of pre-tournament preparations to officials and umpires as well as helping the latter manage concentration levels, the two online education workshops will be conducted free of cost.

Along with the online workshops exclusively for Hockey India, the AHF will organise another set of online education workshops for all Asian hockey-playing nations in March. Hockey India has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these education workshops.

At the end of the workshops, candidates will receive a participation certificate that will help them in the future FIH and AHF course selection.

“The most crucial thing that I have learned through the online education workshops is the importance of basic techniques. The workshops conducted by AHF have put a lot of emphasis on doing the basics right. Therefore, in practical situations, I always ensure that I am focussing on the basics and that has helped me improve my performance as an Umpire,” said Suraj Dubey, an umpire from Maharashtra.

“The AHF online education workshops have helped the candidates to understand important aspects about their respective fields and they have learnt how to apply theoretical knowledge during practice and match situations on the field. We cannot be more grateful for the effort put in by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to help our coaches, umpires and technical officials grow and evolve every day,” said Gyanendro Ningombam, the Hockey India president.

–IANS

kh/

