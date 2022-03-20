Ahmedabad Wingers beat Lucknow Ligers, retain 3BL Men's title

- Advertisement -

Chandigarh, March 13 (IANS) There seems to be no stopping Ahmedabad Wingers in 3BL as they retained their Men’s title after beating Lucknow Ligers 22-12 here on Sunday.

Lucknow Ligers tried to change things up against the powerhouse Ahmedabad Wingers but the Wingers squad boasts of Indian basketball’s ‘Big Two’ of centre Amritpal Singh and Vishesh Bhriguvanshi played brilliantly to retain the title.

Ligers initially double-teamed the 7 feet-tall Amritpal Singh to force the ball out of his hands, but strangely did not persist with this strategy. Towering over his opponents, Amritpal Singh had his way around the basket, keeping his composure and soft touch.

On the offensive end, Amritpal Singh’s rival centre Sowkin Shetty’s attempts to coax the Big Man out of the paint failed, as Shetty’s outside shots kept clanking off the rim. Ligers’ Rachit Singh, his team’s sole player, regularly found the bottom of the net, but couldn’t prevent a 12-22 lopsided loss.

“This is my first time playing a 3×3 format on a professional level. I’m loving the aggression. I’ll be looking forward to playing more,” said Sahaij Sekhon of Luckow Ligers, an exciting young Indian national team guard who also happens to hail from Chandigarh.

Earlier in the semifinals, Wingers suffered a minor scare against a hot shooting Chennai Icon, before eventually winning with a 21-18 scoreline.

–IANS

inj