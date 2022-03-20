Ahmedabad Wingers win 'Round 5' 3BL men's title

- Advertisement -

Chandigarh, March 17 (IANS) Ahmedabad Wingers — led by the Indian basketball tag team of Vishesh Bhriguvanshi and Amritpal Singh – clinched the ‘Round 5’ title of 3BL men’s Conference ‘B’, here on Thursday.

The finals was a repeat of the previous four finals between Ahmedabad Wingers and Lucknow Ligers, with Wingers winning them all comfortably.

For Ligers, yet again the promising young Indian team guard Sahaij Sekhon waged a lone battle. Wingers’ firepower – under the basket courtesy the 7ft India giant Amritpal Singh and outside from Bhriguvanshi and former Indian U16 team player Kanwar Gurbaz Singh Sandhu – was too much to handle for the beleaguered Ligers.

Singh was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the third time.

This Round was the last chance for teams to improve their seeding going into the sixth ‘finale’ round that will decide the overall ‘3BL Season 3 Champion’.

Earlier, in the very first pool league game of the evening, Indian team captain & Arjuna Awardee Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, hit a whopping eight two pointers to seal a 22-11 win for Ahmedabad Wingers over Kolkata Warriors in just four minutes flat.

“We were prepared that as soon as possible we will try to finish [this game]. Somehow I made my shots from outside and I helped my team to win this game. Our plan was to play inside and outside both. But somehow I was making shots from outside so I guess they [my teammates] made me free and gave me all the balls and I tried my best and made most of them,” Bhriguvanshi said after the game.

