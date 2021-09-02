HomeWorldSports

AICF seeks EoIs for pan-India chess league

By Glamsham Bureau
AICF seeks EoIs for pan-India chess league
Chennai, Sep 2 (IANS) The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has called for Expressions of Interest from sports marketing and management and events management companies for its proposed chess league.

According to AICF, the chess league is expected to take off in June 2022.

The Indian chess body said the global online chess phenomenon is growing as well as active Indian players and it is perfect time to start a pan-India franchise-format chess league.

The last date for submission of applications is September 20.

–IANS

vj/vd

