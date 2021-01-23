World Sports

AITA c'ships: Reddy to meet Kamath in final

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru, Jan 22 (IANS) Top seed Rishi Reddy of Karnataka will meet Gujarat’s Madhwin Kamath in the summit clash of the AITA men’s tennis championship being held at the PBI-CSE Tennis Academy, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

In the semifinals played here on Friday, Reddy quelled the challenge of giant killer Tarun Anirudh 6-3, 6-2, while Kamath brushed aside Nikshep Ballekere 6-1, 6-2 to make it to the title round.

Meanwhile, Sehej Singh overcame Gandharv Kothapalli 6-2, 6-3 to claim the boys’ U-14 title in the AITA TS 7 tennis tournament hosted by Fortune Sports Academy. Sushmita Ravi, the seventh seed, was stretched by Anvi Punaganti before winning the girls’ U-14 crown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Results:

Men’s singles (semifinals)

Rishi Reddy (KAR) (1) bt C Tarun Anirudh (TS) 6-3, 6-2; Madhwin Kamath (GUJ) bt Nikshep Ballekere (KAR) 6-1,6-2

ADVERTISEMENT

Men’s doubles (final)

Yash Yadav (MP)/Nishant Rebello (KAR) bt Rishi Reddy (KAR)/Dheeraj Srinivasan (TN) (2) 6-3, 6-2.

Boys’ U-14 (final)

ADVERTISEMENT

Sehej Singh bt Gandharv Kothapalli 6-2, 6-3

Girls’ U-14 (final)

Sushmitha Ravi (7) bt Anvi Punaganti 6-2, 7-5

–IANS

rkm/arm

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleLahiri off to fine start at the American Express golf
Next articleGigi Hadid admits about her obsession
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Cases of mutant Covid-19 strain linked to Australian Open

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 24 (IANS) A more contagious variant of Covid-19 first reported in the UK has been detected in three people associated with the...
Read more
Sports

Andy Murray opts out of Australian Open

IANS - 0
London, Jan 24 (IANS) Five-time champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from the upcoming Australian Open grand slam tournament beginning February 8.Murray had been granted...
Read more
Sports

Rishi Reddy captures AITA men's tennis title in style

IANS - 0
Bengaluru, Jan 23 (IANS) The final match between top seed Rishi Reddy of Karnataka and Gujarat's Madhwin Kamath promised to be an exciting affair,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cases of mutant Covid-19 strain linked to Australian Open

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 24 (IANS) A more contagious variant of Covid-19 first reported in the UK has been detected in three people associated with the...

Hope to inspire next generation of girls, say women football icons

India juniors beat Chile seniors 2-0 in women's hockey

UFC 257: Conor McGregor beaten by Dustin Poirier

SAI seeks report over flouting of Covid norms at wrestling nationals

'See you soon': Stokes heads to India ahead of Test series

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021