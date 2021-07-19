AITA have misled the nation over doubles pairing: Bopanna

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) India’s ace tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza have lashed out at All India Tennis Association (AITA) for lack of clarity over nomination of players for the Olympics. The 41-year-old Bopanna said that India’s apex tennis body has misled him and the entire country over his qualification.

“ITF has never accepted an entry for Sumit Nagal & myself. ITF was clear that no changes were allowed after the nomination deadline (22nd June) unless Injury/Illness. AITA has mislead the players, government, media and everyone else by stating we still have a chance. @AnurajR1,” tweeted Bopanna.

It was reoported that the AITA had paired Bopanna with Sumit Nagal in the men’s doubles competition at the Olympics by withdrawing Divij Sharan’s nomination.

The AITA had thought of pairing the two since Nagal had already qualified for the singles event and was bound for Tokyo.

However, as Bopanna said the ITF had not accepted the change.

India’s Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza also criticised AITA and tweeted, “Whaaattt???If this is true then it’s absolutely ridiculous and shameful..by this it also means that we have sacrificed a very good shot at a medal in the mixed doubles if you and I would have played as planned. We were both told that you and Sumit’s names have been given,” Sania said in a tweet.

–IANS

kh/bsk