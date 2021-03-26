AITA U-14: Double honours for Harshini, Gandharv wins boys title

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru, March 26 (IANS) Top seed Harshini N won both the singles and doubles title in the just concluded AITA CS7 U-14 tennis tournament here on Friday while Gandharv GK grabbed the boys U-14 title.

In the singles final, Harshini brushed past Anvi Puneganti in straight sets 6-1, 6-2. Later she combined with Sangita Raman to down the Maharashtra-Tamil Nadu pair of Devanshee Prabhudesai and Lukshitha Gopinath 6-4, 6-0 to win the doubles crown.

Meanwhile, Gandharv defeated his rival from Tamil Nadu 6-3, 6-1 to emerge as the champion while the Karnakata-Tamil Nadu combination of Atharva Mishra and Manav Siyal overcame a fighting all-Tamil Nadu pair of Arjith Sarvanan and Navin 4-6, 7-6 (9), 12-10 for the boys doubles title.

Results (All Karnataka unless mentioned):

Boys U-14 Singles

4-Gandharv GK bt Navin Sundram (TN) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

Atharva Mishra / Manav Siyal bt Arjith Sarvanan (TN) / Navin Sundaram (TN) 4-6, 7-6 (9), 12-10

Girls under-14 Singles

1-Harshini N bt Anvi Puneganti 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Harshini N / Sangita Raman bt Devanshee Prabhudesai (MAH) / Lukshitha Gopinath (TN) 6-4, 6-0

–IANS

rkm/arm