AITA U-14 tournament: Top seeds sail into semis

By Glamsham Bureau
Bengaluru, April 14 (IANS) The top two seeds in the boys’ category, Arya Ganapathy and Aditya Narayanan, and the top-four seeds in the girls’ category — Zynah Amber Salar, Snigdha Kanta, Sushmitha Ravi and Imam Ahmad — entered the semi-finals of the Sree Gokulam Floresta AITA U-14 CS tournament, at the Transform Tennis Academy here on Wednesday.

While top seed Ganapathy got the better of Nived Ponappa 6-1, 6-2 in less than an hour, the second-seeded Narayanan had a tough first set before upping his game to defeat Nikhil K Sreenivas 7-6(5), 6-0.

In the girls’ section, top-seeded Amber Salar had little difficulty overcoming the challenge of Dharani Dhanyata 6-2, 6-1.

Results (all quarter-finals, seedings in bracket)

Boys’ under-14: Arya Ganapathy (1) bt Nived Ponappa 6-1, 6-2; Kaushikh Rajesh bt Ananth Krishnan 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; Gandharv GK (4) bt Lethaeesh S Kombila (7) 7-6 (5), 6-3; Aditya Narayanan (2) bt Nikhil K Sreenivas 7-6 (5), 6-0.

Girls’ under-14: Zynah Amber Salar (1) bt Dharani Dhanyata 6-2, 6-1; Sushmitha Ravi (3) bt Saanvi Misra (8) 6-2, 6-2; Umam Ahmad (4) bt Samrudhi Padimiti (6) 7-6 (4), 6-4; Snigdha Kanta (2) bt Meghana GD (7) 6-2, 6-2.

–IANS

akm/kh

