World Sports

AITA U-16 Talent Series: Sriram, Disha through to finals

By Glamsham Bureau
Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Vaibhav Krishna Sriram and Suchir Chetan Sheshadri overcame their respective fancied rivals to set up a title clash in the boys’ category of the AITA Talent Series-7 U-16 hosted by Tennis360 Academy.

In the semi-finals played here on Thursday, sixth seeded Vaibhav sent top seed Jason Michael David home with a 6-1, 7-5 victory while fourth seeded Suchir brushed past second seed Anoop Keshavamurthy 7-5, 6-1 to set up an all-Karnataka final.

In the girls’ section, Disha Santosh Khandoji defeated Varunya C.N. 6-1, 7-6 (1) to enter the final where she will meet third seed Kaajal Raamisetty who upset top seed Gagana Mohan 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Anoop Keshavamurthy and Jason M. combined well to defeat the pair of Pavan Ganesh and Harish Kumar 7-6, 6-2 to lift the boys’ doubles crown.

Results

Boys singles semifinal:

6-Vaibhav Krishna Sriram bt 1-Jason Michael David 6-1, 7-5; 4-Suchir Chetan Sheshadri bt 2-Anoop Keshavamurthy 7-5, 6-1

Girls singles semifinal:

Disha Santhosh Khandoji bt Varunya C.N. 6-1, 7-6 (1); 3-Kaajal Raamisetty bt 1-Gagana Mohan 1-6, 6-4, 6-3

Boys doubles final:

Anoop Keshavamurthy/Jason M bt Pavan Ganesh/Harish Kumar 7-6, 6-2.

–IANS

rkm/kr

