ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

AITA under-16 tennis: Pranav, Amodini emerge champions

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (IANS) Rethin Pranav and Amodini Vijay, seeded No.4 in the boys and girls respectively, emerged champions in the AITA under-16 tennis tournament at the Palace Grounds here on Friday.

While Pranav stopped the giant-killer Shivaraj Chandan in the final with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 verdict, Amodini overcame Vanya Srivastav’s challenge 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.

Amodini, 14, could have been an easy winner but for a great fightback by Vanya especially in the second set. After taking the first set and Amodini was leading 5-2 in the second and was serving for the match until Vanya made a good comeback to win the set. However, Amodini made the match her own when she took the final set 6-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Results (seedings prefixed):

Boys under-16 final: 4-Rethin Pranav bt Shivaraj Chandan 2-6, 6-2, 6-0

Girls under-16 final: 4-Amodini Vijay Nayak bt Vanya Srivastav 6-4, 5-7, 6-1

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleI-League: Clinical Gokulam Kerala blank Indian Arrows 4-0
Next articleBangladesh board allows players to miss national duty for IPL
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Won't be under pressure in Aus Open final vs Djokovic: Medvedev

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Melbourne, Feb 19 (IANS) Russia's Daniil Medvedev admitted that he won't be under too much pressure in the Australian Open final against Novak...
Read more
Sports

Ankita wins her 1st WTA title with doubles crown at Phillip Island

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Melbourne, Feb 19 (IANS) India's Ankita Raina and her Russian partner Kamilla Rakhimova on Friday won the Phillip Island Trophy WTA 250 tennis...
Read more
Sports

AITA u-16 tennis: Shivaraj tames two seeds in a day, enters final

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, Feb 18 (IANS) Juggling time spent in school and tennis courts, Shivaraj Chandan has been a story of hard work and perseverance....
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

National Greco Roman wrestling: Gurpreet keen to start with a win

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) World Ranking Series champion Gurpreet Singh is looking ahead to a good start to the season...

For Wood, family and England come ahead of IPL

Bangladesh board allows players to miss national duty for IPL

I-League: Clinical Gokulam Kerala blank Indian Arrows 4-0

Adriatic Pearl boxing: Indians assured of 12 medals

Shooter Manu allowed to take flight after being stopped at IGI...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021