ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Ajax fails to register Sebastien Haller for Europa League

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hague, Feb 5 (IANS) Sebastien Haller is not allowed to play in the Europa League in the second half of the season, because his club Ajax failed to put the striker on the player list of the European football association UEFA, the Dutch football club has confirmed.

Haller arrived from West Ham United for a club record of 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) in January. Due to the administrative blunder, he cannot play in the remainder of the Europa League season for Ajax, reports Xinhua news agency.

In his first six matches for Ajax in the Eredivisie, Haller scored two times and assisted four.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajax plays French side Lille OSC in the last 32 of the Europa League on February 18 (away) and 25 (home).

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKnee injury denies Axar Patel opportunity to make Test debut
Next article1st Test: India pick three spinners, put in to bowl by England
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

East Bengal denies filing 'review' plea over head coach Robert Fowler's ban

IANS - 0
Panaji, Feb 5 (IANS) ISL club SC East Bengal on Friday denied filing a 'review plea' or request to AIFF regarding head coach...
Read more
Sports

Copa America has 'high probability' of allowing fans at stadiums

IANS - 0
Buenos Aires, Feb 5 (IANS) This year's Copa America is likely to be played with the presence of fans at stadiums, the South...
Read more
Sports

Ruthless Real Kashmir put six past helpless Indian Arrows

IANS - 0
Kolkata, Feb 4 (IANS) Real Kashmir put in a ruthless attacking display as they mauled Indian Arrows 6-0 in the I-League on Thursday...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021