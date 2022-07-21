Ajax sign Rangers FC defender Calvin Bassey for five seasons

The Hague, July 20 (IANS) Dutch champions Ajax have completed the signing of Rangers FC defender Calvin Bassey on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Nigerian international signed a contract with Ajax for five seasons until mid-2027. Ajax will pay Rangers FC from Glasgow, Scotland, a transfer fee of 23 million euros (23.53 million U.S. dollars), which could increase to 26.5 million euros including bonuses.

A statement on the club’s official website said, “Ajax has reached an agreement with Rangers and Calvin Bassey for the transfer of the defender to Amsterdam. The English-Nigerian player has signed a contract with Ajax that will take effect immediately and will run for five seasons, until June 30 2027.”

Bassey impressed in Rangers’ Europa League campaign last season which led to the final. He was under contract with Rangers until mid-2024. Bassey arrived in Austria on Wednesday to join the training camp of Ajax.

In Amsterdam, the left-footed central defender succeeds Argentinian Lisandro Martinez, who left for Manchester United last Sunday.

Ajax and Manchester United reached an agreement on a transfer fee of 57.37 million euros, which can run up to 67.37 million euros through variables.

–IANS

inj