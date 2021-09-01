Akram's ‘ageing’ look creates a flutter on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Lahore, Sep 1 (IANS) Cricket fans on Wednesday sprang to their feet as soon as they woke up to images of a ‘bald, ‘ageing Wasim Akram smiling at them.

“Me after 12 days in quarantine and I finally found my razor. happy now? #QuarantineLife,” Akram tweeted with a picture of his which showed him as bald with tufts of white hair on the sides.

While it seemed to be a trick played by the former Pakistan captain, probably using a software, it shocked many who had grown up seeing the dashing left-arm seamer with flowing mane running up to the crease and delivering unplayable, magical deliveries in quick succession.

The master of reverse swing forced many to believe his new look, although on closer inspection it became clear through a line on his forehead that the image had been touched upon.

Netizens had fun not just tweeting the images, but also coming up with their own versions of Akram’s pictures.

“@wasimakramlive bhai. Nice bouncy pitch, little bit grass on it — Won the toss and bowl first,” tweeted one user while referring to Akram’s bald look.

Some also mistook him for American comedian Larry David.

Another social media user called him a supporter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, due to the bald look, and not that of Imran Khan.

However, the most awaited reaction from his wife Shaneira Akram is yet to come.

–IANS

kh/arm