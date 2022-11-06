Alcaraz withdraws from ATP Finals, ends season due to injury

Turin (Italy), Nov 6 (IANS) World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday withdrew from the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals because of an internal oblique muscle tear in his left abdominal wall, ending his season.

The Spanish tennis player completed his season with a 57-13 record.

“After my withdrawal yesterday and having been evaluated by my medical team, @drlopezmartinez and @JuanjoMoreno_M, unfortunately, this is the result of my injury: an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal wall with an estimated recovery time of six weeks,” Alcaraz tweeted.

“Unfortunately, I won’t make the ATP Finals or the Davis Cup Finals. It is tough and painful for me to miss these two events, which are so important to me, but all I can do is be positive and focus on my recovery. Thank you for the support!” he added.

On September 12, the 19-year-old became the youngest World No.1 in the history of the ATP Rankings. Alcaraz won five tour-level titles in 2022, including his first two ATP Masters 1000 victories (Miami and Madrid) and his first Grand Slam trophy at the US Open.

The Spaniard will be replaced in the ATP Finals field by Taylor Fritz. The American enjoyed a breakout 2022 season, including a run to his first Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells.

–IANS

avn/bsk