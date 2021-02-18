ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

ALERT: Pujara picked in IPL for first time since 2014, CSK buys him for Rs.50 lakh

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

–Indo-Asian News Service

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEast Bengal look to stop Bagan's charge in Kolkata derby (Match Preview 99)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

East Bengal look to stop Bagan's charge in Kolkata derby (Match...

IANS - 0
Margao (Goa), Feb 18 (IANS) ATK Mohun Bagan face East Bengal in the second Kolkata derby of the Indian Super League (ISL) season on...

AITA u-16 tennis: Shivaraj tames two seeds in a day, enters...

I've natural ability to hit big shots: Cricketer Shahrukh Khan (Profile)

IPL: Delhi Capitals 'shocked' to get Smith as cheap as Rs.2.2cr

List of sold and unsold cricketers at IPL auction

ISL: Highlanders leave it late to salvage point vs Chennaiyin

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021