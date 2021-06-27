Alex de Minaur wins Eastbourne title

Adv.

Eastbourne, June 26 (IANS) Second seed Alex de Minaur overcame Lorenzo Sonego 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) to win the Eastbourne International tennis, his first grass court ATP Tour title, on Saturday.

Breaks were exchanged early in a tight opening set in which both won 68 per cent of their first-service points.

Sonego gained a crucial break in the tenth game to clinch the first set 6-4.

Australia’s de Minaur fought back in the second set, taking a 2-0 lead and then won the set.

The deciding set was a tough affair that went into tie-break. In the tie-breaker, de Minaur moved to 5-2. But the Italian Sonego fought back to make it 5-5. The Aussie them closed the set to win in two hours and 42 minutes.

–IANS

