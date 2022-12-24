Alex Silveira, Milkha Singh's relay teammate, passes away

Mumbai, Dec Dec 23 (IANS) Legendary Indian athletics star Alex Silveira, passed away following a brief illness, at a nursing home in Vashind, here.The tall, well-built Alex, 88, is survived by his two daughters, Alison and Natasha, and sister Leena.

Fondly known as ‘Aloo’, Alex, the Sprint King from Western Railway, who was part of the famous Indian quartet in the 4×400m relay along with Milkha Singh, J.B. Joseph and Joginder Singh in the 1950s, breathed his last on Thursday evening.

Alex, who would have turned 89 on January 20, was a fitness freak and had represented India at the Third Asian Games in Tokyo in 1958, and the Cardiff Commonwealth Games, the same year, besides many other International Meets.

He also represented Western Railway in hockey and football and after his running days, Alex, a certified NIS coach, also served the India Railways and Western Railway as a coach at the Nationals and other athletic meets in the country.

The only disappointment and regret for Alex during his illustrious career was way back in the 1950s. He was shell-shocked when he was ignored for two successive Olympics: 1956 Melbourne and 1960 Rome. He believed that the selectors played dirty games with him and a few others that, as a young 23-year-old, did not know what hit him, or what corrective action to take.

However, Alex took those two disappointments in his stride and continued to do what he loved best, running and staying fit. Till the past few months, Alex worked out daily and was always in a cheerful mood with his family.

The funeral of Alex was celebrated at St. Francis Xavier’s Church, Dabul and the mortal remains were laid to rest at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Mahalaxmi on Friday evening.

–IANS

bsk/ak