World Sports

All April Pro League matches except Arg-Ind, Arg-Ger postponed

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) All Hockey Pro League matches in April except the men’s tie between India and Argentina and the women’s tie between Argentina and Germany have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) said on Friday in a statement.

India play Argentina on April 10 and 11 while Germany face Argentina on April 3 and 4, respectively. Both ties will be held in Argentine capital of Buenos Aires.

“The other matches initially scheduled in April have been postponed due to the ongoing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and challenges in particular with international travel for the Australian, New Zealand and Chinese teams, together with no hosting of international teams currently being possible in the US,” said the FIH.

“FIH and the participating nations are working on rearranging the postponed matches, together with the remaining matches in this FIH Hockey Pro League season that are predominantly scheduled to take place in Europe, in May,” the FIH said.

Previous articleThe Punch Boxing by Sports Oodles is back with its sixth edition
Next articleNADA collects 148 samples in February
