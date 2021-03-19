ADVERTISEMENT
All England Open badminton: Sindhu, Sen sail into quarter-finals

By Glamsham Bureau
Birmingham, March 19 (IANS) World champion and fifth seed P.V. Sindhu on Thursday sailed into the women’s singles quarter-finals of the All England Open badminton with a quick 21-8, 21-8 win against Line Christophersen of Denmark in a Round of 16 match here.

Sindhu dominated her opponent completely, and at one stage, won 13 consecutive points in a match that lasted just 25 minutes. She will next play third seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan on Friday.

India’s Lakshya Sen progressed to the men’s singles quarter-finals on Day 2 of the Super 1000 tournament on Thursday. He beat France’s Thomas Rouxel 21-18, 21-17 in 53 minutes. In the quarter-finals on Friday, the Indian will face the Netherlands’ Mark Caljouw, who defeated Nhat Nguyen of Ireland 21-11, 15-21, 21-12.

In women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy defeated sixth seeds Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria 21-17, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to enter the quarter-finals.

Ashwini and Sikki Reddy will now clash with unseeded Selena Piek and Cheryl Seinen of the Netherlands on Friday.

Unseeded Sameer Verma of India lost to third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark 20-22, 10-22 in a men’s pre-quarter-final match and crashed out.

H.S. Prannoy lost 15-21, 14-21 loss to Japanese world No. 1 Kento Momota in 48 minutes. This is Prannoy’s eighth consecutive defeat to Momota, who is making his return to international badminton after over a year due to a car crash in January last year that forced him miss the rest of the 2020 season.

B. Sai Praneeth lost to second seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark 21-15, 12-21, 12-21 in a Round of 16 men’s singles match and crashed out.

In a mixed doubles match between unseeded pairs, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lost 21-19, 21-9 to Japan’s Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsumoto in 35 minutes.

In men’s doubles, Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost 16-21, 21-11, 17-21 to the Danish pair Kim Atsrup and Anders Rasmussen in a Round of 16 match late on Thursday.

In a mixed doubles match of the Round of 16, Indian pair Dhruv Kapila and Meghana Jakkampudi lost to top seeds Niclas Nohr and Amalie Magelund of Denmark 19-21, 8-21.

–IANS

qma/vd

