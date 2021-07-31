All eyes on men's hockey team, PV Sindhu

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) If you’ve been following the Olympic action, here’s what you should be watching on TV from the early hours of Sunday, August 1.
Badminton
5:00 p.m. Women’s singles Bronze Medal Match — PV Sindhu v He Bing Jiao
Hockey
5:30 p.m. Men’s Quarter-finals — India v Great Britain
Golf
4:11 a.m. Men’s Round 4 — Udayan Mane
5:55 a.m. Men’s round 4 — Anirban Lahiri
Boxing
9:36 a.m. Men’s +91 kg Quarter-finals — Satish Kumar v Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB)
Equestrian
5:18 a.m. Eventing — Cross Country -Individual — Fouaad Mirza
OTHER KEY EVENTS
Athletics
7:05 a.m. Women’s Shot Put
3:40 p.m. Men’s High Jump Final
4:45 p.m. Women’s Triple Jump Final
6:20 p.m. Men’s 100m Final
Badminton
5:50 p.m. Women’s singles gold medal match
Swimming
7:00 a.m. Men’s 50m Freestyle final
7:07 a.m. Women’s 50m Freestyle Final
7:14 a.m. Men’s 1500 Freestyle Final
7:45 a.m. Women’s 4x100m Medley relay Final
8:01 a.m. Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay Final
Tennis
11:20 a.m. onwards Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match
Followed by Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match
Followed by Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
Watch all this action live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony SIX SD & HD (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu). Doordarshan will also show Olympics on its territorial and DTH services.
–IANS
bsk/kh