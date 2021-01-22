World Sports

All eyes on Narsingh Yadav at freestyle wrestling nationals

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Noida, Jan 22 (IANS) Narsingh Yadav, the 2015 World Championships bronze medallist (74kg), will play in his first competition at the national level since serving a four-year doping ban on Saturday when he competes in men’s National Freestyle Wrestling Championships here.

Yadav, who was banned before the 2016 Rio Olympics after failing two dope tests for anabolic steroid methandienone, made his international comeback in the Individual World Cup held in Belgrade, Serbia, from December 12 to 18. He lost to Germany’s Osman Kubilay Cakici in a close opening-round bout.

The freestyle nationals will be Yadav’s national comeback. He will be the biggest name in the two-day competition after his staunch rival, Sushil Kumar, withdrew this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 252 wrestlers will compete at the National Wrestling Championships. The tournament marks the first leg of the wrestling nationals that will be held across three venues to avoid large gatherings amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the men’s championships will be held in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the women’s championships will be held in Agra on January 30 and 31. The Greco-Roman competition will be held in Jalandhar on February 20 and 21.

The 74kg category will be the most hotly contested with stars like Yadav, 2020 Asian Championship silver medallist Jitender Kumar, and two-time Asian Championship medallist Parveen Rana in the fray.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four wrestlers who have qualified for the Olympics — Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), and Ravi Dahiya (57kg) – are not competing in here. While Bajrang and Vinesh are training abroad, Dahiya and Deepak have been exempted.

–IANS

rkm/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article2nd Test: Matthews's century helps Sri Lanka edge ahead
Next articleDelnaaz Irani recalls exactly when Rupali Ganguly became her BFF
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Cases of mutant Covid-19 strain linked to Australian Open

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 24 (IANS) A more contagious variant of Covid-19 first reported in the UK has been detected in three people associated with the...
Read more
News

Tamannaah Bhatia: Empowered women, empower women

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia likes group workout sessions, and says they keep her motivated.
Read more
Sports

SAI seeks report over flouting of Covid norms at wrestling nationals

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has asked for a report from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cases of mutant Covid-19 strain linked to Australian Open

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 24 (IANS) A more contagious variant of Covid-19 first reported in the UK has been detected in three people associated with the...

Hope to inspire next generation of girls, say women football icons

India juniors beat Chile seniors 2-0 in women's hockey

UFC 257: Conor McGregor beaten by Dustin Poirier

SAI seeks report over flouting of Covid norms at wrestling nationals

'See you soon': Stokes heads to India ahead of Test series

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021