All-India U-16 hockey: Naval Tata Academy, Anwar Society make winning start

Pune, Nov 9 (IANS) Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur, and Anwar Hockey Society, Uttar Pradesh registered contrasting wins to log full points in their respective groups on the opening day of the 5th SNBP All-India Hockey Tournament (Boys Under-16) at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

In a Pool-B encounter, Naval Tata Hockey Academy got the better of Guru Hockey Academy 3-1. The Jamshedpur team went one up through Abhishek Tigga (26th) to end the first half 1-0. On the switch over, Jolen Topno (32nd) made it 2-0, before Sandeep (50th) pulled one back for Guru Hockey Academy. Later a penalty corner conversion by Roshan Ekka (53rd) helped the Jamshedpur team sign off 3-1 winners.

Later in the day, Uttar Pradesh-based Anwar Hockey Academy logged an 8-0 win over New Delhi’s OTHL (One Thousand Hockey Legs) XI in a Group-H encounter. The win was powered by a brace of goals from skipper Mohammed Danish (17th, 49th) and Mohammed Aarish (39th, 59th).

The other goals in this lopsided win were scored by Mithilesh Patel (3rd), who opened the account, Md. Arsh (18th), Omkar Patel (29th), and Md. Aman (49th).

RESULTS:

Pool-G: Kolkata Warriors Athletic Club, Kolkata bt PMSAMAHSS Chemmankadavu, Kerala – Walkover

Pool-H: Anwar Hockey Society, Uttar Pradesh 8 (Mithilesh Patel 3rd; Md. Danish 17th, 49th; Md. Arsh 18th; Omkar Patel 29th; Md. Aarish 39th, 59th; Md. Aman 49th) bt OTHL XI, New Delhi 0.

Pool-B: Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur 3 (Abhishek Tigga 26th; Jolen Topno 32nd; Roshan Ekka 53rd) bt Guru Hockey Academy, Haryana 1 (Sandeep 50th).

Pool-C: Bhilwada Hockey Academy 1 (Rohit Jatav 50th) drew with Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur 1 (Aman Kumar 12th).

–IANS

bsk