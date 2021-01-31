Alubond secures title sponsorship of Abu Dhabi T10

ADVERTISEMENT

Abu Dhabi, Jan 31 (IANS) Abu Dhabi T10 has announced Alubond, a leading metal composite panel brand, as the title sponsor of the tournament. Alubond has signed a deal with Abu Dhabi T10 worth $1 million to bagthe title rights.

The fourth edition of the tournament started on January 28 and is slated to run till February 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

“We are delighted to have a world-renowned brand as the title sponsor of Abu Dhabi T10 which reflects the growing popularity of the tournament worldwide,” said Shaji Ul Mulk, founder and chairman of Abu Dhabi T10.

“Abu Dhabi T10 will be a perfect platform with broadcast in five continents for Alubond to reach out extensively as Alubond has an equally spread network in more than 100 countries around the world,” he added.

This year’s Abu Dhabi T10 is being covered extensively across 100 countries in five continents.

Adnan Ul Mulk, vice-chairman of Alubond, said, “We have earlier been associated with the sponsorship of ITP tennis tournaments in Europe and as principal partners of Abu Dhabi T10. In its fourth season, it is indeed a great pleasure for us to be associated with the tournament as the title sponsors.”

“Cricket is a sport of mass especially in this region and we are happy to be reaching out to all the cricket fans while we join them to enjoy the spectacular action-packed tournament,” he added.

–IANS

aak/