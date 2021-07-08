American T20 franchise league gets Toyota as title sponsors

Adv.

New York, July 8 (IANS) Minor League Cricket (MiLC), which is set to challenge some of the T20 franchise cricket leagues around the world, got a shot in the arm when Toyota became the title sponsors of the tournament.

The tournament, which has already attracted $4 million dollars up till now from its 27 team owners as well as organisers, is set to become the most expensive league in American cricket.

The Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship will feature 10 weekends of T20 cricket with over 200 games across 21 cities, with the final on October 2-3. A total prize money of $250,000 for the competition represents the largest purse in American cricket.

“We are honored to be part of the first-ever Minor League Cricket season and to help support the growth of the sport as it embarks on its most extensive competition to ever take place in the United States,” said Matt Ozawa, manager, asset management and activation, Toyota Motor North America.

As many 11 cricketers with domestic experience in India, including ex-India under-19 player Smit Patel, former Delhi batsman Milind Kumar and ex-Gujarat pacer Siddharth Trivedi have been named in the roster for Minor League Cricket T20 (MiLC).

