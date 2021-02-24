Amodini, Adith win Championship Series under-18 title

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (IANS) Amodini Vijay Nayak continued to display her brilliant run of form to grab the AITA Championship Series under-18 honours at the Fortune Sports Academy here on Wednesday. In the finals, Amodini, 14, brushed aside the challenge of Siri Patil in just about an hour with a clinical 6-0, 6-2 victory.

Amodini, a ninth standard student of New Horizon Public School, thus captured her second straight title after she had won the AITA U-16 championship last week.

Fifth seed Adith Amarnath who had sent the top seed Ravi Ninaad home in the semi-finals on Tuesday, found a bit of resistance from Mandeep Reddy before prevailing 6-3, 6-1 to win the Boys U-18 title.

Results (all finals)

Boys U-18:

5-Adith Amarnath bt Mandeep Reddy 6-3, 6-1.

Girls U-18:

8-Amodini Vijay Nayak bt Siri Patil 6-0, 6-2

–IANS

