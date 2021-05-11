Anand, 4 other GMs to play exhibition matches for Covid relief

Adv.

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Five-time chess world champion Vishwanathan Anand and four other Indian Grandmasters (GM) will play simultaneous online exhibition matches against other chess players on Thursday to raise funds for Covid-19 relief in the country.

“We all know India is struggling hard against COVID-19. At this time, we all have been affected in some way. I don’t think there is a single person young or old who has not been affected by this,” Anand said in a video message posted on Chess.com.

Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika, Nihal Sarin and Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu are the four other Indian GMs who will be taking part in the event.

“Let us support COVID relief in India. You can play some of India’s finest grandmasters, and have Chess.com match your donations. Please sign up to participate in Checkmate COVID this Thursday. This is a little contribution from our chess fraternity. I look forward to being there and hope we raise money and spirits!” he further said.

Any player who has an FIDE standard rating of under 2000 can play with Anand by donating $150 and with four other GMs by donating $25.

All the proceeds from the simultaneous exhibitions involving Anand, Koneru, Harika, Nihal Sarin and Rameshbabu will go to RedCross India and the Checkmate COVID initiative of the All India Chess Federation (AICF).

