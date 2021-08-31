Anderson is the best at his art: Chappell

- Advertisement -

London, Aug 30 (IANS) Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has termed England pace bowler James Anderson ‘unique as a swing bowler’.

“Anderson’s longevity, and the fact that he achieves consistent movement without periodically losing one or other of his main deliveries, means he’s unique as a swing bowler,” wrote Chappell in his column in espncricinfo.com.

The 39-year-old Anderson orchestrated Indian batting collapse as the visitors were all out for 78 in the first innings of the third Test at Headingley.

Anderson got rid of three top batsmen inside the first session. His haul of wickets included skipper Virat Kohli, who he picked for the seventh time.

“The collapse at Headingley was engineered by a master of his craft. James Anderson is the best at his art; his ability to control swing in both directions and disguise his intentions is masterly. The remorseless way he sets up batters with the skill of a seasoned copper makes him an unstoppable force on his day,” wrote Chappell.

–IANS

kh/