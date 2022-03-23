Andrew Tye joins Lucknow Super Giants as replacement for injured Mark Wood

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Andrew Tye as a replacement for the injured England pacer Mark Wood for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Wood suffered an elbow injury during England’s first Test against West Indies earlier this month.

Tye has represented Australia in 32 T20Is and picked 47 wickets. The right-arm pacer, who has so far played 27 IPL matches and has picked 40 wickets, will join LSG for the price of INR 1 crore.

LSG — who will be making their IPL debut this season — will begin their IPL 2022 campaign on March 28 when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium.

–IANS

cs