Andy Murray opts out of Australian Open

By IANS
London, Jan 24 (IANS) Five-time champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from the upcoming Australian Open grand slam tournament beginning February 8.

Murray had been granted a wildcard to play in the tournament’s main draw but he tested positive for Covid-19 last week shortly before he was due to fly to Melbourne.

The 33-year-old was asymptomatic, and still, had hoped to participate in 2021’s first grand slam. However, he was unable to agree upon a “workable quarantine” after talks with Tennis Australia.

“Gutted to share that I won’t be flying out to Australia to compete at the Australian Open,” Murray said in a statement as per the ATP Tour website.

“We’ve been in constant dialogue with Tennis Australia to try and find a solution which would allow some form of workable quarantine, but we couldn’t make it work. I want to thank everyone there for their efforts. I’m devastated not to be playing out in Australia. It’s a country and tournament that I love,” he added.

Due to a lingering pelvic injury, the former British number one missed several competitions in the past two years.

Had Murray been able to participate in the Australian Open, it would have been his first appearance at the Melbourne Park since 2019, when he lost in the first round to Roberto Bautista Agut.

