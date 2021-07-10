Anisa grabs four as West Indies Women take 2-0 lead over Pak

Adv.

Antigua, July 10 (IANS) A four-wicket haul by West Indies off-spinner Anisa Mohammed and a 58-ball 49 by opener Hayley Matthews helped the hosts defeat Pakistan Women by eight wickets and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match One-day International series at the Coolidge Cricket Ground here.

Led by a superb spell from Anisa, the West Indies Women dismissed the visitors for just 120 off 42.4 overs. The experienced off-spinner ended with 4/27 off 9.4 overs. She also held a superb diving catch after she ran from slip to leg-slip.

Two other off-spinners — Hayley Matthews (2/17) and Karishma Ramharack (2/27) — also bowled brilliantly to follow up the fine new-ball spells from fast bowlers Shakera Selman (1/16) and Shamilia Connell (1/15).

Adv.

West Indies Women easily reached 121/2 off 31.1 overs. Matthews completed a great all-round game to be named ‘Player of the Match’. The right-hander played some superb off-side strokes as she top-scored with 49 off 58 balls, which included nine fours.

She had an opening stand of 65 with Kyshona Knight, who ended on 39 not out off 89 balls with four boundaries. Kyshona and her twin sister Kycia (12) added 32 for the second wicket.

Brief scores: Pakistan Women 120 in 42.4 overs (Muneeba Ali 37; Anisa Mohammed 4/27, Karishma Ramharack 2/27, Hayley Matthews 2/17) lost to West Indies Women 121/2 in 31.1 overs (Hayley Matthews 49, Kyshona Knight 39 not out) by eight wickets.

Adv.

–IANS

akm/