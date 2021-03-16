ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Annu breaks own Fed Cup women's javelin record

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Asian medallist Annu Rani on Monday bettered her own meet record with a throw of 63.24 metres in the women’s javelin throw, but fell short of the Tokyo Olympic qualification mark of 64 metres, on the opening day of the Senior National Federation Cup athletics.

The 28-year-old Uttar Pradesh international thrower looked in good form after having recorded a throw of 61.45m in her opening throw meet at Patiala’s National Institute of Sports (NIS). But on her third attempt, she hurled the javelin to a distance of 63.24 metres which was better than her own meet record of 62.34 metres, set in 2019.

Sanjana Choudhary of Rajasthan was second with a throw of 54.55 metres while Kumari Sharmila of Haryana was third with a distance of 50.78 metres.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there was an average performance in the women’s pole vault and shot put final. In the pole vault, Tamil Nadu’s Rosy Paulraj was first with a height of 3.90 metres. The Olympic qualification is 4.70 metres.

Tamil Nadu’s Pavithra Venkatesh was second as she cleared the bar at 3.80 metres while Mariya Jaison of Kerala was third with a height of 3.70m.

In shot put, Uttar Pradesh’s Kiran Baliyan’s gold medal winning performance of 16.45 metres was far off the Olympic qualification mark of 18.50 metres. Manpreet Kaur of Punjab was second with a throw of 15.65 metres. Sonal Goyal of Delhi was third with a distance of 15.09 metres.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the men’s 100m semi final heats, Punjab’s Gurindervir Singh was the fastest runner with a time of 10.30 seconds. Amlan Borgohain of Telegana emerged the second fastest, having a time of 10.44 seconds. Both are in the finals. Punjab’s Harjit Singh clocked 10.48 seconds in the semi-finals.

In the women’s 100m qualification round, Tamil Nadu’s Dhana Lakshmi was the fastest runner with a time of 11.38 seconds. National record holder and Asian Games medallist comfortably won her heat with a time of 11.51 seconds. Assam’s Hima Das dominated her heat with a time of 11.63 seconds to enter the final.

As expected, Jakarta Asian Games medalists Muhammed Anas of Kerala and Rajiv Arokia from Tamil Nadu advanced into the final of the men’s 400m race on Monday. In the semi-finals, Anas emerged as the fastest runner with a time of 46.26 seconds. Arokia too dipped below 47 seconds with a time of 46.84 seconds in his semi-final heat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi’s Amoj Jacob too entered the medal round with a comfortable first place finish in his heat. He clocked 47.80 seconds. Top eight athletes have been selected for the final race.

Due to few participants, there were no semi-finals in the women’s 400 metres. Karnataka’s MR Poovamma (54.34 seconds), Maharashtra’s Aishwarya Kaila Mishra (55.05 seconds), and Kiran Pahal (56.02 seconds) of Haryana were leading runners in the qualification round.

–IANS

nns/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTop golfers confirm for Delhi-NCR tourney
Next articleSavita elated on winning maiden senior women's 10,000m gold
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Savita elated on winning maiden senior women's 10,000m gold

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh's Savita Pal was buoyant on winning her maiden senior women's 10,000 metres race at...
Read more
Sports

Federation Cup: Pressure on top athletes to qualify for Olympics

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The pressure will be on India's top athletes to achieve Tokyo Olympic Games qualification standards during the Senior National...
Read more
Sports

Fed Cup: Anjali withdraws from women's 400m race

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Haryana sprinter Anjali Devi has pulled out of the women's 400 metres event of the Senior...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Teenaged Pedri included in Spain squad

Sub junior hockey: Haryana, UP, Odisha, Jharkhand in semis

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Simdega (Jharkhand), March 15 (IANS) Continuing the string of one-sided matches at the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship, defending champions Haryana...

Olympic torch relay to kick off on schedule

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Tokyo, March 15 (IANS) The Tokyo Olympics torch relay will kick off as scheduled in northeastern Japan's Fukushima prefecture on March 25, organisers...

USA u-19 national cricket from April 4 in Texas

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Altos (California), March 15 (IANS) USA Cricket on Monday confirmed the schedule, groups, format, and match officials for the first ever USA Cricket...

Indian tent pegging team named for World Cup qualifiers

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Greater Noida, March 15 (IANS) The Indian tent pegging team was the World Cup Qualifier has been announced. At the conclusion of the...

Radhika Apte on 'OK Computer': Excited about my first sci-fi project

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte is all set for her upcoming series "OK Computer". She says she is excited, because this...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates