Ansu Fati agrees new contract with Barcelona

Madrid, Oct 21 (IANS) FC Barcelona have reached an agreement to extend the contract of 18-year-old striker Ansu Fati until June 2027. The official Barcelona website confirmed late on Wednesday night that the youngster, who has just returned after almost a year out with a knee injury, will put pen to paper on Thursday.

The agreement comes just days after Barca also assured the future of 18-year-old midfielder Pedri, who signed a contract until June 2026, and just like Pedri, Fati will have a 1 billion euro release clause in his new deal.

Fati made his Barca debut in 2019 at just 16, and made 33 appearances in his first season, scoring eight goals and earning a call up to the Spain national team, before his injury limited him last season, reports Xinhua.

So far he has played 48 times for the club, netting 15 goals, and this season he inherited the No 10 shirt left vacant by Lionel Messi.

The club announced the news shortly after Gerard Pique’s first-half goal gave them a 1-0 win at home to Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League, in which the teenager came on as a second-half substitute.

–IANS

bsk