APC chief Rashed appointed UNICEF's 1st national ambassador from UAE

Dubai, Jan 26 (IANS) Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) president Majid Rashed has been appointed as a United Nations Children’s Fund’s (UNICEF) first national ambassador from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In his new role on behalf of UNICEF, Rashed will help give children a voice and bring their needs to the attention of decision-makers. He will contribute to UNICEF’s advocacy and work to achieve all child rights, as per an APC media release.

The appointment comes months after the AFC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UNICEF to promote the rights of children and youth with disabilities, and to work together for their greater inclusion into society.

“As a national ambassador for the UAE, I hope I can contribute to my full potential and work towards the goals of UNICEF, not only in UAE, but also in Asia and around the world,” said Rashed.

“The appointment has come at the right time as we are set to implement the APC’s new strategic plan for the next four years; in addition, our mission also aligns with UNICEF’s to use sport to empower youth with disabilities and promote social inclusion.”

His tenure started from Monday and will run for two years.

Said Eltayeb Adam, UNICEF Representative for Gulf Area office, said: “The appointment of Majid Rashed as a national ambassador for UNICEF in the United Arab Emirates is a step in his long path to support children’s rights, especially the most vulnerable children.”

–IANS

