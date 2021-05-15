Archer returns to competitive cricket, picks wickets

Adv.

Hove, May 14 (IANS) England pace bowler Jofra Archer returned to competitive cricket on Friday with success in the county championship. Representing Sussex, the right-arm pace bowler picked two for 29 in the first innings against Kent and then got an early wicket in the second innings.

Archer got Kent opener Jordan Cox with a fuller length delivery. He bowled 13 overs in the first innings for his two wickets. It included one five-over spell and two spells of four overs each.

In the second innings, he had bowled one five-over spell at the start during which he provided his team the breakthrough.

Archer, who is bowling for the first time since England’s T20 series against India in March, has had a surgery on his right hand to remove a piece of broken glass. He also had an injection to manage an elbow injury.

The England pace bowler did not represent Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

The Barbados-born bowler is also playing his first count cricket game for Sussex since 2018.

–IANS

kh/qma