Archer, Root to miss England's ODI series vs India (Ld)

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Fast bowler Jofra Archer will not be a part of the England squad for the three-match ODI series against India, for which a 14-member squad was announced on Sunday. England Test captain Joe Root has also been excluded from the squad.

Archer is returning to England for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

“Archer’s elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the T20 International series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain his performance levels. He has been deemed unfit for selection for the ODI series,” said the ECB.

“The ECB medical team will assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course,” the ECB further said.

Three additional players — Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan — will be with the squad as cover. All three players have been in India for the T20I series in Ahmedabad, which India won 3-2 on Saturday.

The three-match series will be played in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Also travelling with the squad: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan.

