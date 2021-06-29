Archery World Cup: Das, Deepika win mixed recurve team gold

Adv.

Paris, June 27 (IANS) India’s husband-wife duo Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari won gold medal in the mixed recurve team event at the archery World Cup Stage 3 here on Sunday.

Das and Deepika combined well to score a 5-3 win over the Netherlands to win India’s second gold medal of the day. The Netherlands settled for silver.

In the semis, Indian team beat Spain 5-3 and their victim in the quarterfinals was the USA team who they handed a 6-0 defeat.

India also won a gold medal in the recurve women’s team event. The team, comprising Deepika, Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat, defeated Mexico 5-1 to clinch gold.

On Saturday, India’s Abhishek Verma defeated Kris Schaff of the USA to win the gold medal in the men’s compound event.

By virtue of winning the title on Saturday, Verma has also qualified for the year-end World Cup final.

India’s compound archery team missed the season opening World Cup in Guatemala City as one of the Indian team members tested positive for Covid-19 before departure and the entire team was grounded.

In the 2019 Olympic qualification cycle, Deepika had qualified in an individual event for the Tokyo Olympic Games while men’s recurve team of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav had won team quota place in the men’s category during the 2019 World Championships in The Netherlands.

–IANS

