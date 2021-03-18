ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

'Argentina, Germany tours helped in preparation for Olympics'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) The Indian women’s hockey team’s recent tours to Argentina and Germany have been crucial in their preparations for the Olympic Games, feels experienced defender Deep Grace Ekka.

“Playing against Argentina and Germany, both highly ranked in the world, with very different and unique playing styles has been very helpful in planning the areas we need to improve in the days leading up to the Olympics,” said Grace.

“Argentina plays man-to-man, and their style is quite conventional. Personally for me, playing against Germany was quite intriguing because of their style and attacking game. There was a lot to learn about how the German players communicate on the field and how they create space in pursuit of circle entries. Their attack is aggressive, they are quick and think on their feet,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grace feels this experience against Germany will help them take on world No. 1 the Netherlands in their opening match at the Olympic Games.

“I felt that Germany and Netherlands have very similar styles. They tackle two-on-one and the way they attack is very similar. I feel we have gained a lot of confidence playing against Argentina and Germany. We have no inhibitions or fear in our mind when we play these top teams now and another key element has been our fitness. We don’t tire easily anymore and that will help us bounce back in the game and finish well even if there are early setbacks,” she said.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/kr

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSonyLIV’s next titled Project 9191
Next articleNarwal lead Indian challenge at para shooting World Cup
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Sub junior women's hockey: Haryana, Jharkhand in final

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Simdega (Jharkhand), March 17 (IANS) Defending champions Haryana and hosts Jharkhand stormed into the final of the 11th Sub Junior Women's National Championship...
Read more
Sports

Manipur thrash Gujarat 17-0 in sub-junior hockey

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jind (Haryana), March 17 (IANS) Manipur thrashed Gujarat 17-0 while Jharkhand beat Kerala 14-0 on the first day of the Hockey India...
Read more
Sports

India's 1975 hockey World Cup win created a storm: Ashok Kumar

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, March 15 (IANS) For a man who was the 16th and last man to be selected in the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cricket South Africa mulls majority independent members

Narwal lead Indian challenge at para shooting World Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Al Ain (UAE), March 18 (IANS) Top para shooters including Sydney 2019 World Championships medallists Manish Narwal and Singhraj will be...

'Argentina, Germany tours helped in preparation for Olympics'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) The Indian women's hockey team's recent tours to Argentina and Germany have been crucial in their preparations for the...

SonyLIV’s next titled Project 9191

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
SonyLIV's Project 9191 is about a team who ace in pre-empting crimes and stopping them before occurrence

AITA U-16 Talent Series: Sriram, Disha through to finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Vaibhav Krishna Sriram and Suchir Chetan Sheshadri overcame their respective fancied rivals to set up a title clash in the...

Vishal Dadlani selects photo for his funeral, netizens upset

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani on Thursday drew social media ire after he posted a picture that he feels would be apt for his funeral.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates