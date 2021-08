Arjun in last four of AITA Talent Series tennis event

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru, Aug 10 (IANS) Karnataka’s Arjun Manikandan quelled the challenge of statemate Aarush Malannavar to advance to the semifinals of boys’ category in the KSLTA AITA Talent Series-3 U-12 tennis tournament being played at the KSLTA Tennis courts here on Tuesday.

The quarterfinal match assumed importance as Arjun took on Aarush, who had shocked the top seed Ruhan Komandur in a last-16 encounter earlier in the morning. Aarush did not show the same form and went down to Arjun tamely 2-8.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile in the girls’ category, Reet Jhawar upset second seed Theertha AN 8-3 in the pre-quarterfinal match but later went down to sixth seed Sanmitha Harini of Tamil Nadu 2-8 in the last eight stage.

Results:

- Advertisement -

(Prefix denotes seeding, all players from Karnataka unless stated}:

Boys U-12 (QF): Aarush Malannavar lost to Arjun Manikandan 2-8; 4-Mahesha Billapuria lost to 6-Rithik Rajesh Kannan (TN) 5-8; 7-Keerthan Vishwas bt 3-Anirudh Palanisamy 8-4; 5-Mohammad Arhaan lost to 2-Yashas Raj M 1-8.

- Advertisement -

Pre-Quarterfinals: 1-Ruhan Komandur lost to Aarush Malannavar 5-8; Pradeep Holla lost to Arjun Manikandan 2-8; 4-Mahesha Billapuria bt Kishore Sriram (TN) 8-2; 6-Rithik Rajesh Kannan (TN) bt Sanjay Girish Kumar 8-2; 7-Keerthan Vishwas bt Pratyush Vishwanathan 8-2; 3-Anirudh Palanisamy bt Adarsh Dileepkumar 8-2; 5-Mohammad Arhaan bt Kaman Moorthy 8-4; 2-Yashas Raj M bt Ronnie Vijay Kumar (TN) 8-3.

Girls U-12 (QF): 1-Aahida Singh bt Manvita Rajendra 8-4; 3-Ritisha Choudhary bt 5-Anwesha Dhar 8-3; 7-Vasundra Balajee (TN) bt Disha Kumar 8-6; 6-Sanmitha Harini (TN) bt Reet Jhawar 8-2.

Pre-quarterfinals: 1-Aahida Singh bt Deshna Bhattacharya 8-0; Indusha Nimakayala lost to Manvita Rajendra 5-8; 3-Ritisha Choudhary bt Elin Harshini 8-4; 5-Anwesha Dhar bt Pooja Nagaraj 8-4; 7-Vasundra Balaji (TN) bt Iha Rastogi 8-2; Disha Kumar bt 4-Sri Aksha Penumesta 8-4; 6-Sanmitha Harini (TN) bt Krushika Goutham 8-1; Reet Jhawar bt 2-Theertha AN 8-3.

–IANS

bsk