Arsenal sign goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on long-term deal

London, Aug 21 (IANS) Premier League club Arsenal have signed Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on a long-term deal. Ramsdale was a member of England’s Euro 2020 squad which reached the final but did not feature in any match.

He is yet to make his senior international debut. Ramsdale has represented England at the Under-18 and Under-21 level. He was Sheffield United’s player of the year last season.

The 23-year-old Ramsdale joins Arsenal in a deal worth £24 million, which could rise to £30m with bonuses and add-ons. He joins Bernd Leno and Runar Alex Runarsson as Arsenal’s goalkeepers.

“It’s a lot of emotion really, all the hard work. My mum and dad travelling up and down to Bolton from Stoke three times a week, going out on loans, dips in form, playing well. And then to come here and be given the chance by the boss to bring me in, playing at the Emirates. Every time I’ve played here I’ve walked out and said ‘imagine this being your home each week’. The stadium is just incredible so hopefully I can play and play well in front of a full, packed Emirates Stadium. I can’t stop smiling, it’s one of those days that’s not going to settle in for a few more,” said Ramsdale in his first interview after joining Arsenal.

Ramsdale started his career with the youth set-up at Bolton Wanderers before moving to Sheffield United in 2013, progressing through their Academy.

In 2017, Ramsdale signed for then Premier League side Bournemouth spending three years at the south coast club, during which time he had loan spells firstly with Chesterfield and then AFC Wimbledon, where he won the club’s young player of the season award, helping the side retain their League One status in 2018/19, having been 10 points from safety in the February of that season.

Ramsdale returned to Sheffield United in 2020 and started in every Premier League match for them last season and kept five clean sheets. He will wear the number 32 shirt with Arsenal.

He joins Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ben White and Martin Odegaard as Arsenal’s signings of the summer. The club is looking to improve from their disappointing eighth place finish in the 2020/21 season of the Premier League.

–IANS

nr/akm